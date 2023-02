Pacheco is dealing with elbow tightness and won't throw for the next couple weeks, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Pacheco experienced the issue during a live batting practice session. While tests reportedly revealed nothing particularly concerning, he'll nonetheless back off from throwing for now. The 24-year-old right reached Triple-A Memphis for the first time last season, posting a 2.41 ERA and 32.6 percent strikeout rate in 33.2 innings.