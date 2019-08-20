Bader was recalled from Triple-A Memphis prior to Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

He figures to slot right into the lineup against lefty Gio Gonzalez. Bader was told to work on his approach at Triple-A, and while the results seem positive (.317/.427/.698, 16:8 K:BB, seven HR, three SB), it would have been surprising if he had struggled at all at a level he has already mastered. Randy Arozarena was banished to the minors in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories