Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Back up with Cards
Bader was recalled from Triple-A Memphis prior to Tuesday's game against the Brewers.
He figures to slot right into the lineup against lefty Gio Gonzalez. Bader was told to work on his approach at Triple-A, and while the results seem positive (.317/.427/.698, 16:8 K:BB, seven HR, three SB), it would have been surprising if he had struggled at all at a level he has already mastered. Randy Arozarena was banished to the minors in a corresponding move.
