Bader was removed from Saturday's win over the Reds to begin the seventh inning after displaying what Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol described as a lack of hustle, Ben Frederickson of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Dylan Carlson shifted to center field while Juan Yepez took over in right for the final few innings. It's not clear what Bader did to prompt the benching, as he didn't even come to the plate in the bottom of the sixth, but Marmol indicated after the game he'd had a productive talk with the 28-year-old, and that he wouldn't face any further discipline. Expect Bader to be back in the starting nine Sunday for the series finale.