Bader is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

He'll take a seat for the second time this season with the Cardinals wrapping up their series with the Mets with a day game after a night game. Dylan Carlson will slide over from right field to assume Bader's usual duties in center field, while Corey Dickerson picks up first start of the season in the outfield.