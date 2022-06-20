Bader went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Bader had been caught stealing in his last two attempts, but he ended that skid Sunday with his first theft since June 3. The outfielder also extended his hitting streak to six games, a span in which he's gone 9-for-23 (.391). Overall, the everyday center fielder is slashing .271/.315/.391 with 15 steals, five home runs, 21 RBI and 34 runs scored across 65 contests.