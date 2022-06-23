Bader will sit Thursday against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Bader will get a day off after starting nine straight games, going 9-for-34 with three extra-base hits, two RBI, four runs and a stolen base in those contests. Dylan Carlson will slide over to center field while Lars Nootbaar enters the lineup in right for Thursday's series finale.
