Bader went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 11-2 win over the Red Sox.

The Cardinals' outfield has gotten a bit crowded in the last week or so, but Bader has responded well by going 8-for-20 (.400) in his last five games. He's hit two triples and a double in that span to maintain a strong grip on the starting job in center field. Overall, he's up to a .270/.312/.392 slash line with 14 stolen bases, five home runs, 20 RBI, 34 runs scored, six doubles and three triples this season. Dylan Carlson will see the occasional start in center field to accommodate playing time for Brendan Donovan and Juan Yepez in right, but Bader's provided solid hitting in a regular role near the bottom of the order.