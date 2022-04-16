Bader went 2-for-5 with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in a 10-1 win Friday in Milwaukee.

In the four-run first inning, Bader singled in two runs, stole a base and came around to score. He added another single in the seventh. Moving up to sixth in the lineup, the 27-year-old recorded his first stolen base and RBI of the season.

