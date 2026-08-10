Cardinals' Hunter Dobbins: Awarded another start Monday

Dobbins is slated to start Monday's game against the Phillies in St. Louis.

After getting demoted to Triple-A Memphis on July 28, Dobbins was recalled just under a week later when the Cardinals opened up a spot for him in the rotation by trading Dustin May to the Brewers ahead of the deadline. Dobbins ended up making his fifth start of the campaign for St. Louis in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees, covering a season-high 6.1 innings while striking out four batters and yielding two earned runs on four hits and three walks. The right-hander should have a chance at sticking around in the Cardinals rotation for the balance of the season, though prospect Quinn Mathews looms as an alternative at the Triple-A level if Dobbins can't get the job done.