Cardinals' Hunter Dobbins: Drawing start Tuesday

Dobbins is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Yankees in New York, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Though they still had five starters in place even after dealing Dustin May to the Brewers on Monday, the Cardinals appear set to at least temporarily expand the rotation to six men with the addition of Dobbins, who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis in the aftermath of the trade deadline. Dobbins has previously made four starts and three relief appearances for St. Louis, going 2-1 with a 3.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 32:11 K:BB across 33.2 innings.