Cardinals' Hunter Dobbins: Slated to start next week

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol told reporters Saturday that Dobbins' next appearance will be as a starting pitcher, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The Cardinals will go with a six-man rotation for at least one turn, with Dobbins slated to take the mound on the road either against the Mets or Twins. The 26-year-old right-hander has pitched well in his two outings since being recalled from Triple-A Memphis this past Sunday, recording a win and a save while allowing one run on eight hits and two walks while striking out 10 across 8.2 innings.