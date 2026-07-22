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Cardinals' Hunter Dobbins: Summoned for spot start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Cardinals recalled Dobbins from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Dobbins will make a spot start Wednesday on the road against the Angels as the Cardinals buy some extra rest for their regular rotation members. The right-hander has logged a 4.03 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 23 strikeouts over 22.1 innings in five appearances (three starts) with the Cardinals so far this season. Dobbins will likely be sent back down to Memphis following Wednesday's outing.

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