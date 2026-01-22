Herrera (elbow) was cleared to begin a throwing program earlier in January and is expected to begin hitting and defensive drills this week, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Herrera underwent surgery in November to remove bone spurs from his right elbow, an injury that limited him to designated hitter duty in the final few months of the 2025 season. The 25-year-old is expected to be ready to roll for the start of spring training. Herrera will attempt to return to the catching position in 2026, though Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol indicated that the team's evaluation of Herrera at catcher will likely continue into the regular season. For fantasy purposes, Herrera will enter 2026 as utility-eligible only, but he could regain catcher eligibility early on.