The Cardinals will evaluated Herrera's (knee) progress and timetable for a rehab assignment when they return home Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Herrera is progressing well from a left knee bone bruise, as he's been able to run, hit and catch off a pitching machine without issue in recent days. A rehab assignment seems to be around the corner, but more will be known after he evaluated Friday. Herrera has been shelved since early April.
