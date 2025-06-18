Herrera went 2-for-5 with four RBI in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Herrera collected a pair of two-RBI singles, and his night could have been even bigger if not for Michael Taylor robbing him of a home run to lead off the top of the fifth inning. The 25-year-old has now driven in 36 runs in just 41 games for the Cardinals this season. With Brendan Donovan moving up to the leadoff spot, Herrera appears to be cementing himself as St. Louis' new No. 3 hitter against right-handed pitching.