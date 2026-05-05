Herrera went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Monday's 6-3 win over the Brewers.

Herrera delivered a key swing for the Cardinals, drilling a bases-clearing double with the bases loaded in the fourth inning to give his team an early 4-0 advantage. The 25-year-old has logged multiple hits in three of his past six appearances and has been a steady on-base threat in 2026, slashing .256/.416/.424 with four homers, nine doubles, 17 RBI, 21 runs and a stolen base across 35 games.