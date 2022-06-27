Herrera went 2-for-3 with a walk in a 6-5 loss to the Cubs on Sunday.

The rookie catcher picked up his first major league hit with a single off Alec Mills in the second inning. He later walked and singled again to make it a two-hit game. The Cardinals recalled the backstop from Triple-A Memphis on Friday when Yadier Molina was sidelined with knee inflammation. Herrera and Andrew Knizer are both in the mix for at-bats while Molina is out and it is worth monitoring if either one of them can make a statement with the newfound opportunity.