Herrera went 4-for-8 with a double and two runs scored as the Cardinals split Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Phillies.

Herrera missed over a month due to a left knee bone bruise. Since his return, he's gone 7-for-18 with three extra-base hits, three RBI and four runs scored, including an impressive performance in Wednesday's doubleheader. He was the designated hitter in the matinee game before returning to catching duties in the nightcap. He's had a hot bat in limited action this season, batting .385 with five homers, 14 RBI, 10 runs scored, four doubles and no stolen bases over 12 contests.