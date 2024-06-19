Herrera is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Herrera will get a breather for Wednesday's day game after going 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored while catching the first nine innings of Tuesday night's 9-8 extra-inning loss. Pedro Pages will step in behind the dish for the series finale.
