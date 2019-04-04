Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Given full-season assignment
Herrera will open the year with Low-A Peoria, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.
Herrera is one of the better catching prospects in the lower levels of the minors, and he will be given an aggressive assignment to Low-A as an 18-year-old. He hit .348/.423/.500 with a 15.4 percent strikeout rate in 28 games in the Gulf Coast League last year, but it would not be surprising if he struggled, at least initially, against Low-A pitching.
