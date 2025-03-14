Herrera is 6-for-12 with one home run and a 0:3 K:BB over his last five Grapefruit League contests.

The nice stretch at the plate came after he went hitless in his first six games of the spring. There isn't much question about Herrera's offense. Where he needs to improve is on the defensive side, and more specifically, his throwing arm. Herrera trained this offseason at Driveline's facility in Tampa, Florida, where he was put on a throwing program to build arm strength and alter his throwing motion, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The 24-year-old Herrera is competing with Pedro Pages for reps at catcher for the Cardinals, and the consensus is that Herrera will, at minimum, split the duties, and perhaps receive the lion's share of work.