Herrera isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Boston, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
After slugging four home runs and tallying nine RBI over his last two games, Herrera will take a seat Saturday to give Pedro Pages a chance to start behind the plate.
More News
-
Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Makes history in Wednesday's win•
-
Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Will try throwing from knees•
-
Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Receiving breather Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Expected to catch on Opening Day•
-
Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Heating up in Grapefruit League•