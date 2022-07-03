Herrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Herrera's run as the Cardinals' No. 1 catcher may have come to an end. He'll be on the bench for the third time in four games while Andrew Knizner picks up another start behind the dish.
