Herrera isn't starting Sunday's spring game against the Marlins as scheduled due to shoulder pain, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 23-year-old has just 24 big-league games under his belt but is poised to share catching duties with Willson Contreras in 2024. It's unclear at this point if the injury is expected to affect Herrera's availability for Opening Day.