Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that Herrera (knee) will begin cutting drills and baserunning work as soon as Tuesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The hope remains that Herrera will be ready to begin a rehab assignment as soon as Thursday. It's not clear how many rehab games Herrera will require before being activated from the 10-day injured list, but a return at some point next week appears possible. The catcher is working his way back from a left knee bone bruise.