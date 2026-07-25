Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Notches steal Friday

Herrera went 0-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Reds.

Herrera received his first day off Thursday. Since the All-Star break, he's been held hitless five times in seven games, part of a larger downward trend that has him batting just .192 (15-for-78) in July. The catcher is batting .239 with a .735 OPS, 11 home runs, six steals, 41 RBI, 63 runs scored, 14 doubles and a triple over 102 contests. He's five games shy of matching his career-high workload from last year, and while he's primarily worked as a designated hitter, he may need more frequent off days to stay fresh.