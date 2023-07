Herrera was sent to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Herrera will head back to Memphis after he spent nearly three weeks with the major-league squad, going 8-for-23 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored over eight contests. With Andrew Knizner back as the team's backup catcher, Herrera will look to continue to impress at Triple-A in order to return to St. Louis' roster later this season.