Herrera is in line to share the catching duties with Willson Contreras in 2024, Lynn Worthy of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Herrera, 23, has a clear path to the backup role after Andrew Knizner signed with the Rangers in the offseason. Herrera is focusing on building rapport with the Cardinals' overhauled pitching staff this spring. Considering Contreras is turning 32 in May, he may see some additional time at designated hitter if Herrera performs well enough to command extra playing time behind the dish.