St. Louis recalled Herrera from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.

Herrera could see a couple of starts at catcher as the Cardinals play out the string on a highly disappointing 2023 season, though he'll have to contend with both Willson Contreras and Andrew Knizner. Herrera, 23, has gone 8-for-23 (.348) with an .814 OPS in eight games this year at the big-league level.