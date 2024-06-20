Herrera isn't in the Cardinals' lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Herrera will sit for the second game in a row Thursday despite going 8-for-18 with three RBI across his last five contests. Pedro Pages will instead start behind the plate and bat eighth.
