Herrera was called up from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
Herrera will make his return to the big leagues after joining the Cardinals for a 11-game stint earlier this summer. He'll replace Austin Romine on the active roster for the team's two-game series in Toronto. Herrera owns a .295 average with three homers, 21 RBI, 22 runs and two stolen bases over 139 at-bats over 37 games with Memphis this season. He'll look to improve upon the .111 average he produced over his first 11 career major-league contests.
