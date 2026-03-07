Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Scratched Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Herrera (undisclosed) was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.
It's unknown why Herrera was taken out of the lineup, but the Cardinals should provide some clarity relatively soon. In the meantime, Chase Davis will pick up a few reps as St. Louis' designated hitter.
