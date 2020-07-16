The Cardinals assigned Herrera to their alternate training site in Springfield on Thursday.
St. Louis appears content to proceed with veterans Yadier Molina and Matt Wieters as their main catching options on the Opening Day roster, and prospect Andrew Knizner is probably the next man up in the event the Cardinals elect to bring a third backstop aboard. As a result, Herrera finds himself somewhat buried on the organizational depth chart, though the 20-year-old could be a potential successor to Molina down the road. Herrera split time between High-A Palm Beach and Low-A Peoria in 2019, slashing .284/.374/.405 with nine home runs and 47 RBI in 87 games.