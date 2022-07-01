Herrera will sit Friday versus the Phillies, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Herrera will sit for a second straight game after he made three straight starts and went 2-for-9. Andrew Knizner is starting at catcher and will bat ninth against the Phillies.
