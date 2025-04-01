Herrera is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Angels.
Herrera -- who sports a 1.055 OPS in the early going -- has now drawn three starts to Pedro Pages' two in the first five games. Pages will do the catching for Matthew Liberatore on Tuesday.
