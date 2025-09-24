Herrera went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and a second run scored in Tuesday's 9-8 win over the Giants.

Herrera sparked the Cardinals' comeback effort with his blast in the seventh inning. He's homered in three straight games and has his safely in 11 of his last 12 contests, going 14-for-45 (.311) with five long balls in that productive stretch. For the season, the 25-year-old is on the brink of a 20-homer campaign -- he's hit 19 of them while adding 65 RBI, 53 runs scored, eight stolen bases and a .283/.375/.471 slash line through 103 games this year.