Herrera went 3-for-3 with a run scored and a hit-by-pitch in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Nationals.

Herrera has done everything asked of him so far, going 6-for-12 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored over his three games while filling in for Andrew Knizner (groin) on the 26-man roster. Herrera's playing has been limited with Willson Contreras occupying a starting role, but John Denton of MLB.com reports manager Oliver Marmol is considering keeping three catchers around once Knizner is activated from the injured list.