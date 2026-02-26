Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday that Herrera (elbow) will make his first Grapefruit League start at catcher Sunday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Herrera is making his spring training debut Thursday at designated hitter, and he will be behind the plate this weekend. The 25-year-old was limited to designated hitter for the final few months of last season due to bone spurs in his elbow that he had surgically removed in November. Herrera is attempting to return to catcher this season, though it's unlikely he will be used full-time at the position.