Herrera (hamstring) was given pregame reps in the outfield with the Cardinals prior to beginning his rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Herrera's playing time at catcher in the second half will be reduced -- if not outright eliminated -- as the Cardinals look to keep him healthy and also prioritize defense at the position. The 25-year-old will be the team's primary designated hitter down the stretch, but he's being worked out in the outfield "to see what that looks like," per manager Oliver Marmol. Herrera has played 14 games at catcher this season, so he is in danger of losing catcher eligibility heading into 2026, if your league uses a 20-game threshold. He is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list for the first game after the All-Star break.