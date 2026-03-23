Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said Monday that Wetherholt will be on the team's Opening Day roster, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The Cardinals cleared a path for Wetherholt to be their Opening Day second baseman, and he's now officially won the gig after posting a .780 OPS with two home runs, two stolen bases and a 9:7 BB:K during Grapefruit League action. Wetherholt could even open the year in the leadoff spot, as he's seen lots of reps at the top of the batting order this spring.