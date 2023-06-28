Montgomery (5-7) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk over 6.2 innings in a 4-2 victory over the Astros. He struck out six.

The southpaw continues to roll. He delivered his fourth straight quality start with another strong performance, and the chronically unlucky Montgomery has managed to get the win in three of them -- and impressive feat for a pitcher who's never recorded double-digit wins in a season. After posting a 1.71 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 30:6 K:BB through 31.2 innings in June, he'll take plenty of momentum into his next outing -- which is likely to be a weekend matchup in St. Louis against his former club, the Yankees.