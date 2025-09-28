Leahy allowed a hit and struck out one without walking a batter over three scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Sunday.

Leahy started the bullpen game and had the most innings pitched of the five pitchers the Cardinals used in their season finale. This was a fine first career start, and the right-hander ended the season on a seven-inning scoreless streak. Overall, he pitched to a 3.07 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 80:28 K:BB across 88 innings across 62 appearances, adding a 4-2 record, one save, 18 holds and four blown saves as a multi-inning reliever. He could be a contender for the rotation in 2026, but Leahy hasn't regularly worked as a starter since 2022.