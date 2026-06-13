Cardinals' Kyle Leahy: No-decision Friday

Leahy didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Twins. He allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk across five innings while striking out five.

Leahy only tossed 49 of his 77 pitches for strikes and wasn't involved in the decision for a fourth consecutive outing. He's given up at least three earned runs in three of those starts, so it's hard to rely on him in most formats, especially since he's also failed to pitch more than five innings in each of those aforementioned four outings. Leahy owns a 4.30 ERA with a 25:12 K:BB since the beginning of May and is slated to make his next start at home against the Padres.