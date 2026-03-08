Leahy struck out five across four perfect innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League start against the Mets.

Leahy bounced back from a rough second spring training outing with a stellar effort Saturday, requiring only 47 pitches to cruise through his four frames. The right-hander remains a favorite to capture one of the final spots in the Cardinals' rotation, and that the club is considering opening the year with a six-man setup would only increase his chances.