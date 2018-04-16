Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Activation looming
Gregerson (hamstring), who fired two scoreless innings in which he allowed three hits and recorded two strikeouts over his Thursday and Friday rehab outings with High-A Palm Beach, could be activated at some point during three-game series with the Cubs that begins Monday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander hasn't given up a run over his four rehab appearances while compiling six strikeouts overall. Gregerson hasn't experienced any setbacks, and after pitching on back-to-back days, is likely ready to make his 2018 major-league debut. That development could unfold within the next couple of days according to Trezza's report, giving manager Mike Matheny a third veteran option with closing experience alongside Greg Holland and Bud Norris.
