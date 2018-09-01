Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Activated from DL

Ozuna (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list Saturday.

As expected, Ozuna is back with the Cardinals after a minimum 10-day stay on the shelf. The 27-year-old will look to pick up where he left off prior to landing on the DL, as he was hitting .344/.385/.557 with three homers and 10 RBI in his 15 previous games.

