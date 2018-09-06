Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Another four hits in win

Ozuna went 4-for-5 in a win over the Nationals on Wednesday.

Fresh off a multi-homer outing Tuesday, Ozuna contributed four singles to the winning cause Wednesday. The slugger has followed up an impressive August (.321 average) with a strong start to September after returning from a stint on the disabled list due to a shoulder injury, going 6-for-18 with Tuesday's pair of solo round trippers and three runs overall in his first four games.

More News
Our Latest Stories