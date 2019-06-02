Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Another multi-hit effort

Ozuna went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Cubs on Saturday.

Ozuna was a thorn in the side of Cubs pitching throughout the night, posting his third multi-hit effort of the last four games in the process. The veteran has also driven in at least one run in five straight games while swatting a pair of homers over that span as well.

