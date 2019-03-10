Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Another positive step with shoulder
Ozuna took normal fielding practice and threw to bases prior to Saturday's Grapefruit League contest against the Cardinals, Glenn Sattell of MLB.com reports.
It's another step in the right direction with Ozuna's planned Monday return to the outfield. Sattell reports Ozuna uncorked several strong throws during Saturday's session and got through them without any setbacks. The slugger has only seen time as a designated hitter thus far this spring after undergoing right shoulder surgery last October, and he's been following a throwing program since that point. According to manager Mike Shildt, Ozuna is expected to proceed with his planned spring outfield debut Monday if his shoulder is free of any discomfort Sunday.
