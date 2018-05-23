Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Another productive night Tuesday
Ozuna went 3-for-4 with a stolen base in a loss to the Royals on Tuesday.
A day off Sunday appears to have agreed with Ozuna, who's now 5-for-7 with an RBI, a walk, Tuesday's steal and two runs in the subsequent pair of games. The mini-surge has quickly bumped his season average up 19 points to .253, which nevertheless still lags considerably behind his solid career .275 figure. However, modest as a two-game sample is, it could serve as the impetus for the type of hot stretch at the plate that Ozuna has certainly proven capable previously in his career.
